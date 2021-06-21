Epstein & White Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $127.94 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.10.

