EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of EQT worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.