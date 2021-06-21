Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $982.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $232.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

