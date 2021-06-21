Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. 77,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

