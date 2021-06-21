Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GPRE stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

