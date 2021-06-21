Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

