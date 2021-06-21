Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 21st (AAV, ARX, BIR, BNE, BTE, CNQ, CPG, CR, CVE, ERF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 21st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$20.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$450.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

