Eric J. Finnsson Sells 7,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 59,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.61. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

