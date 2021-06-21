Eric J. Finnsson Sells 7,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 59,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.61. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
