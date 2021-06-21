Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 23,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

