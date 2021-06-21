ESBC (ESBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $40,836.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $482,145.93 and $40,836.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,560,045 coins and its circulating supply is 28,280,711 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

