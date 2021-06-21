Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $161,230.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

