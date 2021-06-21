Ether Zero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,459.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $408,351.33 and $44,459.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.03 or 0.05964608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00133275 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 173.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,319,970 coins and its circulating supply is 183,290,558 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.