Ethernity Chain Price Down 9.1% This Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $8.16 or 0.00025082 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $80.84 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,910,512 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

