ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $28,398.99 and $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,870,085 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,984 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

