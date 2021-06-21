Ethverse (ETHV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,940.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ethverse has a market cap of $301,286.71 and $62,940.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00182477 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00625109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,704,696 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,522 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.