EUNO Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $1,986.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00744758 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,236,172,689 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.