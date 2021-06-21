EvenCoin Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $61,857.54 and approximately $132,092.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00189895 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00617801 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

