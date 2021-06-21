Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 76,646 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 568.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,251. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

