Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. 20,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

