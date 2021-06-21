Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 2,742 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 280,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,484 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

