Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PayPal by 47.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.99. The stock had a trading volume of 184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

