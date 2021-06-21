Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.59 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $3,283,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.15. 92,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,500,588. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

