Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $34.75 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $34,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

