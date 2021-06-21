Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 312,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

