Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,742,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $136,636,000 after buying an additional 2,672,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 442,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

