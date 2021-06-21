Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $331.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

