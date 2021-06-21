Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 4,440 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.25% of Industrias Bachoco worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

