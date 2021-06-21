Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $119,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

