Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 217,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

