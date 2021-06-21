Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded up $4.79 on Monday, reaching $130.12. 31,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.