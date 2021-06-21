Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,421 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 437,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,066. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

