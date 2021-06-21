Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,778 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.