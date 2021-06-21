Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,800 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,143 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 22,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

