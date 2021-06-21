Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 5,533 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

NYSE USB traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

