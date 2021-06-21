Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 7,010 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sysco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4,915.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 251,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

