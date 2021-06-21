Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 7,840 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $85,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $81.39. 46,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

