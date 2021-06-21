Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 9,700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.98. The stock had a trading volume of 243,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,303. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

