Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $2.67 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 34,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

