Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.Everi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.