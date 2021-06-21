Everipedia Price Down 29% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and $4.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00121410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00159324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,353.35 or 0.99432528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,933,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,333,724 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

