Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$15.20 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

