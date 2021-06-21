ExclusiveCoin Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $741,973.05 and approximately $6,196.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00330319 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009162 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

