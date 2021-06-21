Exeedme Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $283,356.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

