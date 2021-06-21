Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

