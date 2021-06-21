ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.07

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 135062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 874.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.