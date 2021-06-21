Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $269,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.63. 11,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,385. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

