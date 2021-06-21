Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.
Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
