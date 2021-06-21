Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

