extraDNA Achieves Market Cap of $514,731.18 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $514,731.18 and $224,792.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,777.51 or 0.99743392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00329816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00412066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00735713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003612 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.