Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $492,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $331.28. 396,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $939.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

