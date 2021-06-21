FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $325.34 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.